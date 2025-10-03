Evolent Health’s (EVH) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $924.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.66. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $72,326,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 33.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after buying an additional 1,524,885 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,854,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

