Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 760 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 710 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 693.25.

LON LAND opened at GBX 586.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.60, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 581.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 490.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 662.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 154,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590, for a total value of £912,322.90. Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 86,205 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 586, for a total value of £505,161.30. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

