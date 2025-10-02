Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 589,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,342 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

