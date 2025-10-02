Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

