PFG Investments LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LOW opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.