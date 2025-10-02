PFG Investments LLC Purchases 134 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.95.

Shares of AXP opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.32. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

