Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $397.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

