Ninety One UK Ltd Has $10.33 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Veralto by 2.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Veralto by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Veralto by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

