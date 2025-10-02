Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

