Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

