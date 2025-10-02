Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 3.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $49,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.83 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.