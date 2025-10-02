Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $233,000. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $286.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

