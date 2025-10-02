Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $660,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 32.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

