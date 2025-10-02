Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Position Trimmed by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 141,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.