Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.