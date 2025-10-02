TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.