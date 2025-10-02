TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 35,672,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 8,836,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

