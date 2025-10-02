Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $497.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

