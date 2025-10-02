NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $85.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

