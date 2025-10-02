1,600 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

