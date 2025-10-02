ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $32.10 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $32,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BR stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.20 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

