Lbp Am Sa Has $5.28 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.63. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

