Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,810 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $185.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $186.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

