Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $397,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

