J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $633,000 Investment in AECOM $ACM

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AECOM by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9,543.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,820 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AECOM Price Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
