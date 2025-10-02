J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $57,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $456.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

