Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

