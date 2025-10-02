Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DGRO opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

