Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Vera Therapeutics worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERA. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.23. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

