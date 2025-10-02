Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Position Lowered by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 113.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

