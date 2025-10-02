Ewa LLC Buys 18,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Ewa LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $32,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 467.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 453,678 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,975,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

