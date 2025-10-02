First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

PGX opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

