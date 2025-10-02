RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

