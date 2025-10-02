1,987 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Purchased by Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 580,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $118.98 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

