Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises 0.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

