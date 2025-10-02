Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $13.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $380.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $380.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

