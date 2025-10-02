CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $99.68 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

