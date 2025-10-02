TFG Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $227.28 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

