Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 5,555 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

