BSW Wealth Partners Sells 6,974 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

