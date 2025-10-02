Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLIP. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,840,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $100.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

