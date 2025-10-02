Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 88,926 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,889,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,926 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $413,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $201.41 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

