Ewa LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 319,073 shares of company stock worth $66,162,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE VST opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.00. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
