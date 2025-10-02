Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.