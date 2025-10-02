DMKC Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.8% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101,850.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

USB stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.