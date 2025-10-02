Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,120,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.