Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,825 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.30 and its 200 day moving average is $530.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $603.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

