Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BSV opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

