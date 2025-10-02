Marks Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

