Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

